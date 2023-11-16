HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Uber Drivers Can Soon Be Hired For Chores

Uber Drivers Can Soon Be Hired For Chores

By | 16 Nov 2023

Uber is currently testing a new service which will allow users to hire drivers to complete everyday duties. It will be called ‘Uber Tasks,’ and will launch as a “small pilot” in the coming weeks in certain US towns. There are reportedly plans for a wider rollout in the future, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Bloomberg previously reported in September, there was evidence of a new “Chore” option within the Uber app’s code, which has now been confirmed.

Uber Tasks will be an online marketplace for freelance laborers, but the only tasks advertised will be those specific to Uber drivers. It’s similar to TaskRabbit, and Uber drivers will be able to opt in and out of the service.

An Uber spokesperson, Conor Ferguson, said in a statement that users can advertise tasks including furniture assembly, at home laundry, packing/unpacking, yard and garden maintenance, and lawn mowing. Estimated earnings will be displayed before reserving.

“We’re always thinking about how to bring people more ways to earn with Uber. This small pilot is the newest way for drivers and couriers to put their skills to work and earn on their own schedule.”

Despite a second consecutive profitable quarter, growth for Uber is slow. However, if this service is launched globally, the company will become a major competitor for TaskRabbit, which is not currently available in Australia.



