Two senior executives have announced that they are quitting Optus.

Steve Batten the Director of Corporate Affairs and Media and Regulatory and Public Affairs has announced that he is exiting the Singtel owned carrier.

His last day will be Monday 14 February after 8 years with the business.

Also quitting is Corin Dimopoulos the head of streaming television and content, he is departing Optus after 7 years working their content streaming operation.

In an email to ChannelNews Batten wrote “I made the decision to leave Optus to take a little bit of time out, re-energise and then seek out my next work adventure”.

“While the decision was a difficult one, for me it’s the right time to look at a new challenge after nearly 8 years in Telco land” he said.

Optus has not indicated whether it plans to replace Dimpoulos or Batten in the short term.

The VP of content and product development Clive Dickens is set to continue to lead the Optus content strategy, including Optus Sport and Subhub.

Dimopoulos first joined Optus in 2015 as CMO before moving into his most recent role in 2017.

As head of streaming television and content he has developed Optus’ content offering across sports, entertainment and music and built strategic partnerships with major global brands including Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Premier League, FIFA, and UEFA.

Under Dimopoulos, Optus Sport has grown to one million subscribers and has become one of the key players in football broadcasting in Australia.