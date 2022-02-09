Facebook may be the most popular app in the country, but Aussies are spending longer period of time on TikTok, clocking up an average of 23.4 hours per person a month on the app.

This is a leap of 40 per cent from the previous year, and trumped the 17.6 hours a month people use on Facebook a month, and the 8.3 monthly hours spent on Instagram.

This is according to Hootsuite’s annual report on Australia’s digital trends, Digital 2022 Australia.

TikTok now reaches 37 per cent of Australian adults. It was the third most downloaded mobile app in 2021, behind only Service Victoria and Service NSW.

Hootsuite head of Australia and New Zealand, Letrecia Tippett, said: “As social media usage in Australia steadily increases, it is more important than ever before for companies to embrace social media to strengthen their connection with their customers.

“As Australians navigate through yet another challenging year of the pandemic, we encourage businesses to make use of the data from our Digital 2022 report to help them navigate which social media platforms will be most efficient in connecting them with their audiences.

“The significant uplift in digital advertising spend over the past 12 months shows Australian businesses are competing for share of voice and looking to maximise their customer reach across all avenues online. As we move forward, organisations should continue to prioritise a digital-led strategy, so as not to miss out on key opportunities for growth and new customers.”