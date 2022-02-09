The Foxtel Group and Discovery have signed a new multi-year partnership, that sees the Discovery suite of channels remain on Foxtel’s platforms.

Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Discovery Turbo, and Animal Planet content will be available to stream on demand on Foxtel and BINGE.

This includes gems such as Outback Opal Hunters, Good Bones, Home Town, Fixer to Fabulous, Aussie Gold Hunters, Deadliest Catch, Fast N’ Loud, Gold Rush, 90 Day Fiancé, Say Yes to the Dress, and Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

“We are incredibly pleased to extend our long-term partnership with Discovery, enabling us to deliver even more of the world’s best factual, documentary and reality content that our Foxtel and BINGE subscribers love – including more great local content,” said Foxtel Group Chief Content and Commercial Officer, Amanda Laing.

“The Discovery agreement is also strategically significant for us as we strengthen our loyal Foxtel customer base and experience rapid growth with BINGE. As Australia’s largest and fastest-growing subscription television company with over four million subscribers, we can provide Discovery’s incredible content with more reach in this market than ever before.

“Our partnership with Discovery follows the renewal of our multi-year agreement with ViacomCBS last year. It reinforces our position as a local partner of choice for leading global studios and confirms that there are new and mutually beneficial ways for us to partner with international media companies that have their own direct-to-consumer strategies.”