Twitter Is Working On A Feature For Publishing Articles
Elon Musk has announced Twitter are working on a feature that will allow users to publish articles, called ‘Articles’ instead of ‘Notes.’
The feature will “allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media. You could publish a book if you want,” said Musk.
It is expected to expand the ways users can write on the platform, with Twitter Blue subscribers already able to publish tweets with 10,000 characters.
Non-Blue subscribers can also publish tweets with 280 characters, and once the feature launches, it appears users can publish missives that are much, much longer.
This is adding to the company’s efforts to court creators, including sharing ad revenue to avoid subscribers jumping ship to Threads or Substack.
Musk hasn’t revealed when the feature would be released, however with Twitter’s recent history of surprise launches, it may appear very shortly without warning.