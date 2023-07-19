HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Twitter Is Working On A Feature For Publishing Articles

Twitter Is Working On A Feature For Publishing Articles

By | 19 Jul 2023

Elon Musk has announced Twitter are working on a feature that will allow users to publish articles, called ‘Articles’ instead of ‘Notes.’

The feature will “allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media. You could publish a book if you want,” said Musk.

It is expected to expand the ways users can write on the platform, with Twitter Blue subscribers already able to publish tweets with 10,000 characters.

KIEV, UKRAINE – JUNE 27, 2014: Person holding a brand new Apple iPhone 5S with Twitter logo on the screen. Twitter is a social media online service for microblogging and networking communication.; Shutterstock ID 202781149; Purchase Order: -; Segment/Job: -; Client/Licensee: –

Non-Blue subscribers can also publish tweets with 280 characters, and once the feature launches, it appears users can publish missives that are much, much longer.

This is adding to the company’s efforts to court creators, including sharing ad revenue to avoid subscribers jumping ship to Threads or Substack.

Musk hasn’t revealed when the feature would be released, however with Twitter’s recent history of surprise launches, it may appear very shortly without warning.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
New Threads Update Brings A ‘Follows’ Tab
AI Powered iPhone App Now Free!
Google Chat Gets Upgrade To Allow Up To 50,000 People
Twitter Rival Threads Usage Halves In Second Week
Musk Admits Twitter Revenue Has Almost Halved Under His Watch
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Tanzanian Governments Reputation On The Line, After Major Win By Small OZ Resource Company.
Latest News
/
July 19, 2023
/
Ahead Of The New Pixel 8 Pro Launch, Details Tweeted
Latest News
/
July 19, 2023
/
More Ads Coming For LG TV’s As They Upgrade Web OS
Latest News
/
July 19, 2023
/
New Threads Update Brings A ‘Follows’ Tab
Latest News
/
July 19, 2023
/
AI Powered iPhone App Now Free!
Latest News
/
July 19, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Tanzanian Governments Reputation On The Line, After Major Win By Small OZ Resource Company.
Latest News
/
July 19, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The reputation of the Tanzanian Government is on the line today, after a small Australian Company Indiana Resources, that has...
Read More