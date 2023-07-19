Elon Musk has announced Twitter are working on a feature that will allow users to publish articles, called ‘Articles’ instead of ‘Notes.’

The feature will “allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media. You could publish a book if you want,” said Musk.

It is expected to expand the ways users can write on the platform, with Twitter Blue subscribers already able to publish tweets with 10,000 characters.

Non-Blue subscribers can also publish tweets with 280 characters, and once the feature launches, it appears users can publish missives that are much, much longer.