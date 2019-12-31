HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Trump To Attend CES Keynote Discussion

By | 31 Dec 2019
It’s official, Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter is set to contribute to CES 2020.

Ivanka Trump will join a keynote discussion on jobs and the future of work with Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Assn the organisers of CES.

The keynote discussion scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. PT in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom. Trump and Shapiro will discuss “employer-led strategies to reskill workers, create apprenticeships and develop new education programs.

At this stage it’s not known whether any Australian politicians or State or Federal public servants will be at the event.

“CES has consistently proven to be one of the most influential technology events in the world and I am excited to join this year for a substantive discussion on the how the government is working with private-sector leaders to ensure American students and workers are equipped to thrive in the modern, digital economy,” Ivanka Trump said.

In her role as presidential adviser, Ivanka Trump focuses on the economic empowerment of women and their families, skills-training and workforce development. She serves as co-chair of the National Council for the American Worker with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

