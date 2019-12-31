Samsung To Show Hair Loss & Healthcare Innovations At CES 2020

Samsung Electronics is getting into the hair loss and artificial sunlight business.

The big Korean Company has announced that it will be showcasing five innovative projects from its C-Lab Inside program at CES 2020.

located at Eureka Park, Sands Expo, where upcoming start-ups across the globe will be featured the innovates are from an in-house idea incubation program that encourages and nurtures innovative ideas from Samsung employees

“We will actively support C-Lab to create products that reflect the latest market trends and customer demands and will showcase outstanding projects and startups of C-Lab in various global exhibitions,” said Inkuk Hahn, Vice President and Head of the Creativity & Innovation Center at Samsung Electronics.

At this year’s event, the following start-up innovations will be featured: Circulus, a companion robot that use interactive technology; FITT, a healthcare data-based ICT service; Vtouch, a technology that controls objects with gestures using cameras; and Smoothy, a multi-party video call service that supports simultaneous video and voice.

‘SelfieType’ is a virtual keyboard using the front facing selfie camera. A proprietary SelfieType AI engine analyzes finger movements coming from the front camera and converts them into QWERTY keyboard inputs. SelfieType requires no additional hardware and it is highly adaptable to various mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Hyler

‘Hyler ‘is a smart highlighter that digitalizes analog texts from paper onto mobile devices. By highlighting with Hyler, users can simply collect the information and manage it with the app. When using ‘search mode’ in Hyler, it prompts the user with extensive search results, depending on various search engines or dictionaries linked to Hyler.

Becon

‘Becon’ is a scalp home-care service to prevent hair loss with the recommended solution based on scalp analysis. It consists of a hand-held device and a compatible app. The diagnostic device analyzes in real time ten conditions of the scalp such as hair follicle density, dead skin, sensitivity, temperature and humidity based on machine learning algorithm. It recommends the most suitable solution according to the result of the analysis to remedy user’s scalp trouble. It also shows the trend of the scalp’s improvement through the app.

SunnySide

‘SunnySide’ is a window-shaped lighting device that produces artificial sunlight. It enables the user to enjoy the sunlight that changes by the hour by copying the full spectrum of the actual sunlight. It also helps users synthesize vitamin D from indoors or in places where there isn’t enough sunlight without worrying about skin aging or sunburn. It can be easily installed on the wall like a picture frame.

Ultra V

‘Ultra V’ is a new type of sensor and service which records ultraviolet rays daily. The sensor has wide incident angle which makes it easy to integrate into wearable devices. With Ultra V, users can monitor and manage their skin condition and Vitamin D production which are influenced by accumulated exposure to solar UV ray.

Circulus

Circulus showcases a humanoid robot, ‘piBo’ for single-person households. piBo provides guidance services such as simple conversation and news/weather/search information. It interacts with users based on emotional analysis of facial expressions and contents of conversations and gives appropriate responses with sayings, music and dance. Users can add new features and content which can be downloaded from its robot application store.

FITT

‘FITT’ is a PHR (Personal Health Record) healthcare data platform based on exercise tests. FITT provides three types of exercise tests; cardiorespiratory, posture and muscle strength. After a test, users receive an optimized and personalized exercise program catered to users’ health status compared to other people of the same age and gender. It also can predict possible diseases that the user may be exposed to such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, stroke, heart attack, cardiovascular disease, etc. and prescribes personalized exercise programs to prevent the risk of getting these diseases.

Vtouch

‘Vtouch’ enables users to control devices without physically touching them by tracking the user’s eyes and fingertips with its patented computer vision and deep-learning technologies. It can be applied to various industries such as smart cars, smart homes and digital signage to control different devices. It can also keep displays clean and safe from germs or bacteria.

Smoothy

‘Smoothy’ is a group video chat application that can be accessed by up to 8 people at once. What makes Smoothy more special is that the video chat starts at silent mode when the call is first connected so that it allows users to answer the call anytime and anywhere. It also provides video calls using Samsung AR Emoji. Once users have their avatars, the AR Emoji can mirror facial expressions and motions in real-time which make video calls more fun.