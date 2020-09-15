TPG Telecom has proved the benefit of its merger with Vodafone, after announcing a deal with NAB to service both its fixed network services and mobile connectivity across the majority of its workforce.

The agreement will see TPG’s network services cover NAB corporate offices, Business Banking Centres and branches, with the value of the deal officially unannounced.

It follows the completed merger of Vodafone and TPG, after several back and forth loops with the ACCC.

“We believe that the Vodafone mobile network and the TPG fibre network, augmented by the NBN, will deliver NAB’s requirements and provide reliable and cost-effective connectivity,” states TPG Telecom Chief Operating Officer, Craig Levy.

“This agreement demonstrates the benefits of the merger that created TPG Telecom.”

TPG’s automation capabilities pledge to provide NAB with enhanced service delivery and facilitate faster delivery of network changes, using redundant TPG Fibre and NBN services across over 700 locations.

A standardised network platform also seeks to offer simple management of thousands of sites, including on-net TPG fibre and bandwidth supplied over the NBN.

“We’re extremely pleased we’ll be able to bring our services together with one company and make the most of TPG Telecoms’ assets including the Vodafone mobile network, TPG fibre and TPG services via the NBN network,” states NAB Executive Enterprise Technology, Steve Day.

Vodafone has also partnered with Google to provide NAB’s workforce with the new Pixel 4a smartphone as a company device.

The teclo will offer a bespoke Enterprise Managed Mobility Solution to over 80% of NAB’s mobile fleet – across their corporate offices and branches in metro and major regional areas – also leveraging its international roaming data network for over 80 countries.