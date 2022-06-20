TPG Telecom has today announced its new 10 Gigabit Fast Fibre offering.

The insanely fast internet service is available to over 137,000 businesses in metropolitan areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra, and will cost $2,499 per month.

“10Gbps Fast Fibre internet service [is] for business and enterprise customers looking for the ultimate in ultrafast broadband connectivity”, the company explains.

The company will install high-capacity hardware upgrades in the cities in which it is available, in order to deliver the lightning fast speeds.