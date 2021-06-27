A top-secret Samsung project has been leaked with the South Korea TV manufacturer set to reveal a brand-new display technology that has an emitting surface area of as much as 10x that of OLED TVs.

The Samsung QNED technology may sound familiar as it’s an acronym used by LG on a range of their TV’s. It stands for Quantum Dot Nanorod Emitting Diode.

It’s similar to OLED in that it uses self-lit pixels – around 30,000 of them according to some observers.

According to UBI Research, Samsung Display has developed a way to structure the Quantum Dot Nanorod LEDs in a stable pattern, more than 160 new patents around the technology has been lodged by the global leader in TV’s.

Samsung Display is understood to have a prototype panel ready to show off with some observers claiming that the new technology could be revealed as soon as August but not go into production for several years.

Samsung launched its first ever Neo QLED Mini LED TVs earlier this year and is heavily rumoured to be launching new QD-OLED TVs in 2022, but the company is also said to be close to perfecting its first ever prototype QNED Mini LED TV set.

UBI Research said it analysed 160 patents filed by Samsung Display related to QNED before they claimed that Samsung actually does have a new technology platform in the making.

They claim that the remaining task for Samsung Display is to find a way to maintain the number of aligned nanorod LEDs within each set of pixels.

Out of 160 patents, 49 were related to aligning the LED devices (LED alignment). There was also 20 patents related to light emission efficiency.

The number of Nanorod LEDs in the pixels, which determines the yield rate and resolution characteristics of the QNED panel, is determined by the number of LED within the ink, how many are shot in a pixel and how the LEDS that are shot in aligns.

If each pixel have different number of nanorod LEDs, the voltage applied to each pixel differs between each other, causing a defect.

Samsung Display has already developed a method to maintain the same number of nanorod LED per pixel, UBI Research said. It also developed an algorithm to maintain a uniform luminous in the panel even when the number of nanorod LEDs in each pixel differs from one another.