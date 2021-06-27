HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > Top Secret Next Generation Samsung TV Project Sprung

Top Secret Next Generation Samsung TV Project Sprung

By | 27 Jun 2021
,

A top-secret Samsung project has been leaked with the South Korea TV manufacturer set to reveal a brand-new display technology that has an emitting surface area of as much as 10x that of OLED TVs.

The Samsung QNED technology may sound familiar as it’s an acronym used by LG on a range of their TV’s. It stands for Quantum Dot Nanorod Emitting Diode.

It’s similar to OLED in that it uses self-lit pixels – around 30,000 of them according to some observers.

According to UBI Research, Samsung Display has developed a way to structure the Quantum Dot Nanorod LEDs in a stable pattern, more than 160 new patents around the technology has been lodged by the global leader in TV’s.

Samsung Display is understood to have a prototype panel ready to show off with some observers claiming that the new technology could be revealed as soon as August but not go into production for several years.

Samsung launched its first ever Neo QLED Mini LED TVs earlier this year and is heavily rumoured to be launching new QD-OLED TVs in 2022, but the company is also said to be close to perfecting its first ever prototype QNED Mini LED TV set.

UBI Research said it analysed 160 patents filed by Samsung Display related to QNED before they claimed that Samsung actually does have a new technology platform in the making.

They claim that the remaining task for Samsung Display is to find a way to maintain the number of aligned nanorod LEDs within each set of pixels.

Out of 160 patents, 49 were related to aligning the LED devices (LED alignment). There was also 20 patents related to light emission efficiency.

The number of Nanorod LEDs in the pixels, which determines the yield rate and resolution characteristics of the QNED panel, is determined by the number of LED within the ink, how many are shot in a pixel and how the LEDS that are shot in aligns.

If each pixel have different number of nanorod LEDs, the voltage applied to each pixel differs between each other, causing a defect.

Samsung Display has already developed a method to maintain the same number of nanorod LED per pixel, UBI Research said. It also developed an algorithm to maintain a uniform luminous in the panel even when the number of nanorod LEDs in each pixel differs from one another.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
LG Develops Transparent OLED Panels
Samsung Profits Soar But TV Sales Set To Fall
Rising Panel Prices Steers LG Display To A Strong Q1 Profit
TV Brands Generating Hundreds Of Millions From Click Of Ticket Viewing
LG Cranks Up Notebook Display Output As Prices Rise
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

URGENT DISCONNECT ALERT: Western Digital Drives Being Wiped
Latest News
/
June 27, 2021
/
Nokia Rolls Out New 5G Network Equipment
Latest News Nokia
/
June 25, 2021
/
Google Delays Blocking Of Cookies Until 2023
Industry Latest News
/
June 25, 2021
/
Is FedEX Shipping In COVID-19 Time Bombs?
Latest News
/
June 25, 2021
/
Microsoft Shareholders Agitate For Right-To-Repair
Latest News Microsoft
/
June 25, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

URGENT DISCONNECT ALERT: Western Digital Drives Being Wiped
Latest News
/
June 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Western Digital has issued an urgent alert for owners of My Book Live and My Book Live Duo device to...
Read More