Home > Latest News > Nokia Rolls Out New 5G Network Equipment

Nokia Rolls Out New 5G Network Equipment

By | 25 Jun 2021
,

Nokia has unveiled its newest 5G radio technology, including baseband, radio, and massive MIMO antennas.

Powered by Nokia’s ReefShark chipsets, the new portfolio introduces what the manufacturer bills as the industry’s lightest massive MIMO units, weighing in at just 17kg.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia, says that this means simpler deployments and faster time to market for 5G networks.

Tommi Uitto, Nokia.

“Nokia’s new portfolio enables communication service providers to offer both consumer and enterprise customers with cutting-edge 5G experiences with premium speeds, capacity, and connectivity underpinned by seamless, simple, and efficient ‘plug-in’ deployment.

“Our new AirScale products are O-RAN ready. They consume less energy and highlight our commitment to climate change. We’re excited to see our customers deploying these products and see the transformative impact of 5G technology,” he said.

According to Patrick Filkins, Senior Research Analyst, IoT and Mobile Network Infrastructure, IDC, the new Nokia portfolio will help mobile operators address urgent capacity issues.

“Nokia’s new portfolio addresses these concerns by enabling mobile operators to flexibly scale capacity while helping to smoothly transition to 5G from existing technologies easily and cost-effectively.

“The integration of Nokia’s ReefShark SoCs across both radio and baseband boosts performance and capacity and the new massive MIMO antennas set a new benchmark for low weight without compromising on performance,” he said.

Companies like Nokia and Samsung have been boosted in markets like the “Five Eyes” nations, of which all but Canada have banned Chinese giant Huawei from working on 5G networks due to security concerns.

