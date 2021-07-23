Despite the many hurdles, Channel Seven are already scoring viewers for the Tokyo Olympics, despite the Opening Ceremony not airing until tonight.

627,000 metro viewers watched Australia’s Olyroos soccer team blaze to a 2-0 victory over Argentina, leading to Channel Seven winning the night overall.

This is despite Scott Morrison being interviewed on ABC’s 7:30, and the second episode of the new season of The Bachelor airing on Channel Ten.

Seven also score viewers for an Olympic special of sporting panel show The Front Bar, with 480,000 metro viewers.