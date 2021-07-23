HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Harvey Norman’s Milking Of Brands Pays Off

Harvey Norman’s Milking Of Brands Pays Off

By | 23 Jul 2021

It’s official Harvey Norman is Australia’s #1 advertiser, or another way of looking at it is that the brands who are milked of millions by the big retailer are.

According to the latest data released by Nielsen Ad Intel Harvey Norman retains its position as one of Australia’s major retail advertisers and it’s a highly profitable for the retailer who charges brands for space inside a Harvey Norman ad or TV spot.

In fact, the retailer is pocketing millions at the expense of brands with many moving to sell direct in an effort to recoup lost margins.

Globally Australia is well known for being one of the most expensive markets in the world to sell consumer electronics and appliance due to the marketing and Co-Op dollars that retailers such as Harvey Norman demand of brands.

Several brands have chosen not to do business with the big retailers.

Nielsen claim that over the past year, advertisers shifted their budgets and adapted their messaging to accommodate the change in consumer behaviour due to the pandemic.

The Communications category is the second largest sector with internet content services, internet providers and mobile communications contributing significantly to the amount of money spent on advertising services with Optus, Telstra and the likes of Samsung and Apple who also fund Telstra and Harvey Norman advertising among the biggest technology advertiser in Australia.

Rose Lopreiato from Nielsen said “We are seeing more brands play their part in helping businesses back on their feet since the beginning of the pandemic. Importantly, this isn’t just an arena for banks and large conglomerates to play in, even smaller brands can help business owners, employees or those now unemployed in a way that is unique to them.”

For the Automotive industry, green shoots were starting to appear towards the final quarter of 2020. Sales increased compared to June last year, however global supply shortages have extended delivery waiting times and held back sales. Locally the demand for Utes is on the up and globally we are seeing the demand for environmentally friendly vehicles is becoming more apparent.

She said that Harvey Norman retains its position as Australia’s major retail advertisers, however as expected government advertising campaigns have increased markedly and in the first half of the year this was mostly driven by the Federal Government and the Victorian Government.

Whilst NSW Government has increased their visibility in the past few weeks to address the latest state restrictions, the increase in ad spend was not as notable during the first 6 months of the year.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Gorilla Glass DX Coming To Samsung Phone Cameras
Apple Look To Overtake Samsung In 2021 OLED Smartphone Shipments
Samsung Unveils Two Premium French Door Fridges
Optus Commercial Breaches Ad Standards
EXCLUSIVE: Struggling LIFX Light Manufacturer Finds Money To Pay Down Debt
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lorna Jane Paid $5 For False ‘Anti-Virus Activewear’ Claims
Industry Latest News
/
July 23, 2021
/
Nokia Launches Wearable Air Purifier For COVID Times
Industry Latest News
/
July 23, 2021
/
Tokyo Olympics Already Rating Well For Seven
Industry Latest News
/
July 23, 2021
/
Google Reveals Name For Its Wearables Line
Industry Latest News
/
July 23, 2021
/
Gorilla Glass DX Coming To Samsung Phone Cameras
Latest News Samsung
/
July 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lorna Jane Paid $5 For False ‘Anti-Virus Activewear’ Claims
Industry Latest News
/
July 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Lorna Jane has been hit with a massive $5 million fine for “engaging in conduct liable to mislead the public”...
Read More