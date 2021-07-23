LG has revealed the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, which will be worn by Olympians travelling to the Tokyo Games, which start tomorrow.

The device employs dual fans which “control air flow automatically by sensing the user’s breathing patterns to make breathing easier and more natural.”

While the idea of having fans whirling near your ears isn’t the most attractive prospect, the mask weighs a mere 94g, the battery will last eight hours, and recharge in under two, and the design “minimises air leakage around the nose and chin to create a tight but comfortable seal.” So all in all, it seems a lot better than wearing a material mask.

Where it comes in handy is with the built-in microphone and speaker, meaning you don’t have to pull down your mask to be heard. The VoiceON feature will automatically clock when you are talking and amplify your voice.

The mask is currently being worn by 120 Thai athletes, coaches and staff at the Tokyo Olympics, and be available internationally from August, although LG notes this is “once approved by local regulators.”