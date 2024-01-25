ByteDance are in talks to take on YouTube with TikTok, bringing in 30-minute videos. This marks the platform’s departure from its classic short-form videos.

The new feature has been spotted on the iOS Beta App and Android App in the UK.

TikTok is globally known for its short-form videos, initially beginning with 15 seconds, and later updating the limit to 1 minute.

Because of a high demand, this was revised again and bumped to 3 minutes, and later to 10 minutes.

Prior to testing 30-minute videos, the company tested 15-minute videos, however this limit is currently not available on the platform.

In order to bring in more users and content creators, TikTok is testing 30-minute videos, which some experts are seeing as a direct competition for YouTube, which allows any length of video.

This move could open opportunities for posting full TV episodes and other long form content on TikTok.

Since the platform is popular for its short video, it’s claimed TikTok will offers users the ability to fast forward by tapping and holding the right side of the video.

A similar feature was part of the testing for 15 minute videos, and the company has already prepared for longer videos with the addition of horizontal full screen mode.

It does remain unclear whether this feature will become widely available for all users.

Additionally, ByteDance is also expanding its footprint globally, with new offices in Canada, Australia, and the US. Sales were around $110 billion last year.