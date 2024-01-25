HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TikTok Takes On YouTube By Testing 30-Minute Video Uploads

TikTok Takes On YouTube By Testing 30-Minute Video Uploads

By | 25 Jan 2024

ByteDance are in talks to take on YouTube with TikTok, bringing in 30-minute videos. This marks the platform’s departure from its classic short-form videos.

The new feature has been spotted on the iOS Beta App and Android App in the UK.

TikTok is globally known for its short-form videos, initially beginning with 15 seconds, and later updating the limit to 1 minute.

Because of a high demand, this was revised again and bumped to 3 minutes, and later to 10 minutes.

Prior to testing 30-minute videos, the company tested 15-minute videos, however this limit is currently not available on the platform.

In order to bring in more users and content creators, TikTok is testing 30-minute videos, which some experts are seeing as a direct competition for YouTube, which allows any length of video.

This move could open opportunities for posting full TV episodes and other long form content on TikTok.

Since the platform is popular for its short video, it’s claimed TikTok will offers users the ability to fast forward by tapping and holding the right side of the video.

A similar feature was part of the testing for 15 minute videos, and the company has already prepared for longer videos with the addition of horizontal full screen mode.

It does remain unclear whether this feature will become widely available for all users.

Additionally, ByteDance is also expanding its footprint globally, with new offices in Canada, Australia, and the US. Sales were around $110 billion last year.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Acer’s New Touchpad For YouTube Enthusiasts
Bunnings Becomes Australia’s 2nd Most Trusted Brand
Arlo Teams Up With Universal Pictures For New Animated Film
YouTube’s Ad Blocker Crackdown Heats Up
ByteDance To Slash Hundreds Jobs, Cuts Game Arm
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Devialet Collaborates On New ‘Year Of The Dragon’ Loudspeaker
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/
Philips Unveils 2024 TV Range
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/
Denon’s New Dolby Atmos AV Amp Arrives Soon With 8K & HDR Support
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped For 2024
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/
Nintendo To Launch New Switch Joy-Con Soon
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Devialet Collaborates On New ‘Year Of The Dragon’ Loudspeaker
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Devialet, a French luxury audio brand, has collaborated with two artists, Yang Bao and Wa Liu, to create a limited...
Read More