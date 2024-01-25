HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Pixel 9 Leaked

Google Pixel 9 Leaked

By | 25 Jan 2024

One day after leak-based renders of the Pixel 9 Pro appeared, the vanilla Pixel 9 has been leaked.

Tipster 91Mobiles shared what are claimed to be the design renders of the Google Pixel 9, which looks nearly identical to the Pro.

Sides are flat and appear to mimic Apple’s iPhone 12 formula, which continued with the iPhone 15.

On the rear, instead of a camera hump that extends from one edge to the other, the Pixel 9 seems to have a pill-shaped design.

The renders showcase a triple camera setup, which is a first for non-Pro Google smartphones, which means a regular high-resolution camera paired with an ultrawide angle camera, and a dedicated zoom lens.

The third lens appears to have a rectangular cut out, which means it’s a periscope style zoom camera, usually only appearing on high-end phones. Additionally, another upgrade is the temperature sensor, which previously was exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Currently, not much is known about the innards of the phone. Tipsters say the display will reportedly be 6.1-inches.

Other leaks suggest the 4th Gen Tensor processor will power the phone, based on the 3nm process.

For now, all the information is through these leaks, as well as a 360-degree video showcasing the Pixel 9 in a blue shade.

It also appears to come with slim screen bezels on the front, but seeing as this is an early leak, nothing is set in stone.



