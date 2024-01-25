Nintendo has announced it will be launching a new “light pink” Joy-Con controller for its Switch console, which is now set to be released alongside the game ‘Princess Peach: Showtime!’ on March 22nd.

The controller will be priced at U$79.99 (A$119.95), and is currently available for preorder from select retailers, including EB Games.

They are equipped with an analog stick, buttons, and a gyroscope for motion control. They can be attached directly to the Switch, used separately in each hand (two player games), or connected to a Joy-Con grip.

They include HD Rumble, a haptic feedback system able to simulate various sensations, including the feeling of raindrops to the clinking of ice in a glass.

The right Joy-Con comes with an IR camera, which is able to detect objects and motion, as well.

Additionally, ‘Princess Peach: Showtime!’ is set in a stage play format, telling the story of Princess Peach and her efforts to protect the ‘Theatre’ from Grape and Sour Bunch villains.

It has a side scrolling style, but brings forth a unique flair. Players can experience a blend of puzzle-solving and adventure, using different costumes to unlock different abilities.

The abilities range from sword fighting and detective skills, to pastry making and kung fu.

‘Princess Peach: Showtime!’ is also available for preorder from select retailers, including EB Games. It’s priced at A$79.95.