Chinese owned TikTok was the world’s most downloaded app in 2020, as it took the top spot from Facebook Messenger, according to digital analytics company App Annie.

The video-sharing platform is the only app not owned by Facebook to make the global top five of downloads.

TikTok’s owner ByteDance also shares the top spot with the Chinese language video app Douyin.

Facebook-owned apps have held the top spot since the survey started in 2018 and the company still dominates the chart.

The social media giant accounted for the rest of the top five with Facebook’s flagship apps WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all making the list.