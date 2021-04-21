HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Tidal Streaming App Now Available On LG Televisions

Tidal Streaming App Now Available On LG Televisions

By | 21 Apr 2021
LG smart televisions have just been bolstered by the inclusion of a new Tidal app, which can also stream selected music in Dolby Atmos or Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, provided you have all the necessary gear.

The app is available for any LG models from 2018 that run webOS 4.0 and higher. You can download the app from the LG Content Store.

Tidal also offers high-fidelity MQA (master quality audio), which will be a boon for LG television owners who have had to put up with Spotify’s notably lower-quality offerings. The streaming service added millions of MQA tracks last November, explaining how usage of MQA on its platform was up 40 per cent from 2019.

“TIDAL Masters offer the best sound available,” explains Lior Tibon, Tidal’s COO.

“As consumers’ expectations of high-quality experiences increase, TIDAL’s audio innovation sets the bar for music listening. Not only can members hear music exactly as their favourite artists recorded it, but with recent platform enhancements, the experience is as seamless as ever.”

 

 

