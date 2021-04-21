HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Appointment & Jobs > Aqipa Appoints New Country Manager

Aqipa Appoints New Country Manager

By | 21 Apr 2021
New Zealand-based lifestyle and audio distributor Aqipa has announced its appointment of a new Country Manager for the company.

Mark Bishop joins Aqipa with nearly two decades of software and technology experience, having held key roles at Microsoft in product and account management in New Zealand and the US.

His most recent role was at Samsung as Channel Sales Manager, where he formed close relationships with retail partners, growing the business in a challenging market. Mark has experience in channel management and development, technology strategy and solutions, and a strong business acumen.


“Aqipa New Zealand hosts a number of brands with great potential,” says Mark. “I am excited to be involved in the growth story of these brands and also a distributor that understands premium lifestyle consumer electronics and appliances.”

Aqipa New Zealand is the distributor for a range of premium lifestyle and electronic brands, including Devialet, Marshall Headphones, Audio Pro, Aarke, Nextbase and Pure.

