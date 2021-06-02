Harvey Norman’s tone deaf response to calls it should return JobKeeper payments, and its subsequent Twitter debacle has resulted in The Chaser sending a surprise spruiker out to one of its stores to poke fun at the recent PR crisis it finds itself in.

Harvey Norman’s been having a bit of a rough week so we sent the Surprise Spruiker to help them out pic.twitter.com/UkGEb0ijLN — The Chaser (@chaser) June 1, 2021

“Alright shoppers, come on down to Harvey Norman, where it’s JobKeeper madness,” the spruiker begins.

“We’re on a total Twitter blocking bonanza. Hell we’ve even got discounts on our workers,” he continued.

“We’ve gone absolutely crazy on Twitter, blocking anyone. We’ll even block our workers, we’ll block union members, hell we’ll even block ourselves. There’s absolutely no one off limits when it comes to blocking.

“With pay rates like these you literally cannot afford to leave the store. No folks, we’ve gone absolutely insane. Just make sure you don’t mention the union or you’ll be sent walking out the door,” he concluded.