HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > The Chaser Mocks Harvey Norman With Front-Of-Store Spruiker

The Chaser Mocks Harvey Norman With Front-Of-Store Spruiker

By | 2 Jun 2021
,

Harvey Norman’s tone deaf response to calls it should return JobKeeper payments, and its subsequent Twitter debacle has resulted in The Chaser sending a surprise spruiker out to one of its stores to poke fun at the recent PR crisis it finds itself in.

 

“Alright shoppers, come on down to Harvey Norman, where it’s JobKeeper madness,” the spruiker begins.

“We’re on a total Twitter blocking bonanza. Hell we’ve even got discounts on our workers,” he continued.

“We’ve gone absolutely crazy on Twitter, blocking anyone. We’ll even block our workers, we’ll block union members, hell we’ll even block ourselves. There’s absolutely no one off limits when it comes to blocking.

“With pay rates like these you literally cannot afford to leave the store. No folks, we’ve gone absolutely insane. Just make sure you don’t mention the union or you’ll be sent walking out the door,” he concluded.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Has Gerry Harvey Bought Off News Corp?
BREAKING: Harvey Norman Flees Twitter After Torrent Of Complaints
#BoycottHarveyNorman Gains Steam Over Mockery Of Ex-Worker
Best Buy Adopts Failed Walmart Lockdown Delivery Program As Sales Boom
Labor MP Fails To Disclose Harvey Norman Link In Row Over JobKeeper Gouging
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

“PS5-Level” Gaming Coming To Tesla Cars
AMD Latest News Tesla
/
June 2, 2021
/
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Going Ahead Next Month
Amazon Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/
Woolworths Launches New Payments System Wpay
Industry Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/
Bring Back JobKeeper, Says ARA As Lockdown Bites
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/
IDC Reveals 5G Smartphone Numbers For Oz
Industry Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

“PS5-Level” Gaming Coming To Tesla Cars
AMD Latest News Tesla
/
June 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
High-powered gaming will soon be found in an unexpected place: the infotainment systems of Tesla cars. The new gaming platforms,...
Read More