High-powered gaming will soon be found in an unexpected place: the infotainment systems of Tesla cars.

The new gaming platforms, built on AMD’s RDNA 2 technology, will soon come to Tesla Model X and S vehicles, meaning drivers will be able to play AAA video games while charging up.

The announcement by Dr Lisa Su, CEO of AMD (below), was made at the Computex conference, with Su celebrating the partnership.

“We have an embedded AMD Ryzen APU powering the infotainment system in both cars, as well as a discrete RDNA2-based GPU that kicks in when running AAA games, which provides up to 10 teraflops of compute power.

“We are thrilled to be working with Tesla to bring the power of Ryzen and Radeon to their newest flagship cars, and look forward to giving gamers a great new platform for AAA gaming,” she said.

Tesla boss Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that the system would have “PS5-level entertainment computing power”, meaning it would be capable of running games like The Witcher 3; it is as yet unknown whether the system will support ray tracing.

Tesla’s infotainment systems can already play games and stream video, though for safety reasons, this can only be done when parked.