Amazon Prime Day 2021 Going Ahead Next Month

By | 2 Jun 2021
,

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is set to kick off on June 21, with global deals available to Australian customers until June 23.

The global retail giant’s banner sale event will offer local deals for 48 hours, from 12am AEST on June 21 to 11:59PM AEST on June 22, with Australian customers able to access international deals on the Amazon Global Store until 5pm AEST on June 23.

Arno Lenior, Director of Prime for Amazon Australia, has hailed the event as “the world’s longest Prime Day”.

“We believe there is something for everyone with deals across a huge range of categories and savings to be had on bigger ticket items alongside household essentials.

“Last year marked the two biggest days for small Australian businesses on Amazon.com.au and to make sure they have a huge Prime Day this year we are once again putting them front and centre through our ‘Shop Local’ store during one of our busiest times of the year,” he said.

Major CE brands with Prime Day deals on offer will include Bosch, Fitbit, Lenovo, Nintendo, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, and Yamaha.

