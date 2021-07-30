HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Tesla Battery Reserve On Fire Near Geelong

Tesla Battery Reserve On Fire Near Geelong

By | 30 Jul 2021
,

Emergency services are currently attempting to contain a huge blaze at the Tesla battery reserve near Geelong.

“We are currently responding to a battery fire on Geelong-Ballan Road and Atkinsons Road in Moorabool,” a spokesperson for Fire Rescue Victoria told media.

“The 13-tonne lithium battery is located within a shipping container and fully involved. Crews are working to contain the fire and stop it spreading to nearby batteries.

“Residents and motorists will notice smoke in the area. There is currently no threat to the community. There have been no injuries as a result of the incident.”

 

