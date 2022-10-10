HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Tempo Gets Colourful With Pantone Wireless Chargers

Tempo Gets Colourful With Pantone Wireless Chargers

By | 10 Oct 2022

A range of Pantone wireless chargers in a rich array of colours will soon be available in Big W, joining a growing range of vibrant Pantone products.

The colourful accessories are the brainchild of Sydney distributor Tempo, who launched a range of Pantone wall chargers, power banks, and lightning cables into Big W earlier this year.

New to the range are a 3-in-1 foldable wireless charger, and a single wireless charger.

The 3-in-1 has a nifty modular design, with three square panels able to be laid end-to-end for multiple charging, or fashioned into a pyramid shape in order to charge while a device is leaning vertically against it, offering both a phone stand and a charger.

It offers smart phone charging up to 15W, Apple Watch charging at 2.5W and earphones at 5W.

The single charger is a more standard coaster-style design, offering up to 15W fast charge when available.

Both are available in a teal, navy, pink, and yellow.

 



