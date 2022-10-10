Samsung’s TV technology is now available across a multitude of brands, after local distributor Tempo spent close to 12 months working with Samsung in South Korea to develop a new range of approved products that will feature their highly popular Tizen operating system.

The entry of Tizen to the market is set to shake up the market as consumer gravitate to choosing a TV based on display and the Smart TV operating system.

Aldi is already ranging a Tizen powered Bauhn TV developed by Tempo, with The Good Guys set to launch a new range of Linsar TV’s this week to replace their Ffalcon range which is primarily a JB Hi Fi house brand TV.

According to Tempo executives more than 40 TVs travelled between Sydney and South Korea before Tempo got the green light to go ahead with the manufacturing of TVs, featuring the Samsung technology which is among the most popular Smart TV technology in the world.

Analysts believe that the contract between Tempo and Samsung which also covers the UK, Spain and France will lead to significant growth for the Sydney based business who already distribute Sharp, Akai, Philips and several other brands of TV in Australia.

According to analysts at Citi Tempo is in a perfect position as they are able to offer retailers a multitude of operating systems including Google & Android TV, LG’s Web OS and now the popular Samsung Tizen OS.

Analysts at Dataxis also expect 2023 to be a decisive year in the market for Smart TV operating systems as consumers switch from free to air TV’s to streaming and are now looking for TVs with the latest smart tv operating system.

They claim that the TV market is still crowded but the power balance could soon shift leading to consolidation in the near future.

“Samsung’s Tizen and LG’s webOS have been the two most used Smart TV platforms for years, but according to Dataxis’ new research, Google’s Android TV have experienced the largest growth in 2020 and 2021, and the trend is expected to continue for 2022.

In Australia the Tizen OS has only been available on Samsung TVs up until now, but with thousands of new multi brand TVs running the Tizen OS which is known to consumers demand for the Samsung Smart TV Os is expected to grow significantly during the next 12 months with some analysts tipping that Samsungs own value range of Smart TV’s could come under pressure,

Roku Google, as well as Amazon with its Fire OS, already started licensing their TV platforms to second and third-tier manufacturers said Guillaume Perrin, Senior Analyst at Dataxis.

In 2020, Android TV had a 15.5% share of the installed base, according to the analyst firm. Samsung Tizen had 34.4%, LG webOS 15.9%, and Roku 5.8%.

At CES 2022 Google announced new partnerships with Hisense who are struggling with their own VIDAA operating system also using this system is TCL and Toshiba which is a brand owned by Hisense.