Telstra has converted 3,000 payphones across the country into free Wi-Fi hubs.

The telco plans to convert its entire 15,000 strong fleet into Wi-Fi spots “over the coming years”.

This follows last August’s decision to make all standard national and mobile calls free of charge from all Telstra payphones. Since then, almost 19 million free calls have been made from the payphones.

This includes more than 250,000 calls made to critical services like Triple Zero and Lifeline, according to Group executive for consumer and small business Michael Ackland

“Centrelink was the most dialled service from payphones in the past year.”