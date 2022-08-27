Fans of Samsung TV’s and their Smart Hub Tizen OS will soon be able to buy an affordable Linsar TV from the Good Guys powered by the popular operating system that powers Samsung TV’s.

The first TV range in Australia to feature the Linux based Tizen OS, which is used by Samsung for their premium TV’s, is set to be released by Linsar the Tempo brand that is proving popular in both Europe and Australia.

And just in time for the football season Tempo is taking each way bet with the launch of a massive 98″ Linsar TV running the LG Electronics Web OS software.

The emergence of the Tizen OS on a Linsar TV in Australia is a first as LG with their Web OS and Samsung with their Tizen offering battle it out to generate revenue from apps appearing on their smart apps scrollers.

Samsung claim hidden secret behind the multifaceted offering of the Samsung Smart TV is Samsung Electronics’ smart operating system (OS) Tizen. Tizen is a Linux-based, open-sourced web OS that is open to everyone, and supports a range of devices including TVs, mobile devices, home appliances and even signage.

As of now, over 190 million people in 197 countries around the world use the Tizen OS through their Samsung Smart TVs to access content with users now able to access Microsoft Game Pass.

Tizen is a robust OS that Samsung uses across multiple devices including their new Galaxy Watch 5, they even released a Tizen powered smartphone.

The first version of Tizen was released in 2013.

The OS was initially developed by a company called Tizen Association and was intended to help reduce the costs of creating Android mobile devices.

The Linux Foundation took over the project in 2015 and released version 1.0 in 2017.

Samsung owns one-third of Tizen Association, which is the company that created the OS.

Samsung invested $17 million in the company and licensed the OS for use in its devices and services.

In addition, Intel owns one-third of the Linux Foundation, which is the company that officially supports Tizen.

Intel also invested $17 million in the Linux Foundation.

Shortly The Good Guys will range several TV’s running the Tizen ranging in sizes from 50″ right up to 85″.