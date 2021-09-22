Telstra customers planning to upgrade to the latest devices from Apple or Samsung can now have a device in their hand within two hours.

Telstra have partnered with Aussie start-up Zoom2u to offer the speedy service, which is available through 25 participating stores in select areas of Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

“During Covid, our call & collect options have taken off,” Telstra executive Michael Ackland said in a statement.

“Customers are looking for more ways to shop; more offers and more immediacy and that is why we have introduced Telstra Day, and now we are introducing super fast delivery to give our customers more of what they want.”

The offer is only available to existing Telstra customers who have had “an active postpaid service for at least six months”, although it seems crazy they aren’t using this to lure across competitors’ customers.

“Our digital user base is one of the largest in Australia and we have invested heavily in our online experiences over recent years,” Mr Ackland said.

“Coupled with our store buybacks and the return of our call centres to Australian shores, we believe that we are well placed to service our customers, however they choose to engage with us.”