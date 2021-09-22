HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Retailers Preparing For Post-lockdown Boom

Retailers Preparing For Post-lockdown Boom

By | 22 Sep 2021

Big CE retailers who have been ordering excess stock in anticipation of a peak in stores sales when they reopen after COVID lockdowns are among several retail groups predicting a boom period ahead.

Indeed, chief executive of outdoor apparel chain Kathmandu, Michael Daly, sees a tidal wave of “revenge spending” on the horizon once people are allowed to roam around retail freely again.

With the sales for all things tech going well through lockdown, and set for a serious swell in the lead-up to the holiday season, Kathmandu and similar outdoor-focussed retailers are strapping in for a wild ride.

Daly is prepared for the expected Australasian surge, acknowledging that people haven’t “had the need for the products” for outdoor activities.

With iconic surf brand Rip Curl and hiking boots outfitter Oboz also under the Kathmandu umbrella, the business has seen first-hand the effects of economies being opened up through the US and Europe, where the beach and camping holidays Australians have been yearning for were a summer reality.

The wholesale order books for Rip Curl and Oboz are now above pre-COVID levels, and consumers are keen to get out and about.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Seven-Week Retail Delay To Cost Victoria $6 Billion
BREAKING: NSW Retail To Reopen When 70% Of Adults Vaxxed
NSW Retail Plunges 8.9% As Oz Sings The Delta Blues
Oz Retail Slumps As Delta Drags On
Retailers Flee From CBDs Again
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

US probing US$15 billion Zoom deal for “foreign participation”
Latest News
/
September 22, 2021
/
Digital Billboards On Track To Make Impact For Sydney Trains
Latest News
/
September 22, 2021
/
Comms complaints fall again, but small businesses still lose
Latest News
/
September 22, 2021
/
Is It Time For Foxtel To Launch Their Own 4K TV?
Latest News
/
September 22, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: TCL Has A Samsung Flip Competitor & A Sub $300 5G Smartphone
Latest News
/
September 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

US probing US$15 billion Zoom deal for “foreign participation”
Latest News
/
September 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Zoom have once again come under scrutiny in the US, with the Federal Communications Commission calling out its proposed US$15...
Read More