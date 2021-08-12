HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Telstra Lures Samsung Foldable Pre-Orders With Free TVs

Telstra Lures Samsung Foldable Pre-Orders With Free TVs

By | 12 Aug 2021
Telstra is giving away 4K Samsung smart TVs as pre-order bonuses with Samsung’s new foldables.

Until September 9, customers who preorder either the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G on a Telstra Medium month-to-month plan or above will be able to redeem the 2021 Samsung 43″ AU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV, valued at $949.

Telstra says the deal highlights the “seamless” way Samsung phones and smart TVs work as part of the same ecosystem.

“Mirroring movies or music from your smartphone to TV is as simple as tapping the Smart TV bezel on your device. Or you can connect your phone to your Samsung Smart TV is via the SmartThings app,” the company says.

As additional sweeteners, Telstra is throwing in vouchers that can be redeemed for “gift packs” tailored to either device, with options such as Galaxy Buds Live or Pro, covers and chargers, and mobile office setups; customers will also instantly be bumped up to Telstra Plus Gold rewards membership and be entitled to a $99 interior screen repair within the first 12 months.

