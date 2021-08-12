HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Is 82 Year Old Gerry Harvey Hinting That He Is Ready To Sell?

Is 82 Year Old Gerry Harvey Hinting That He Is Ready To Sell?

By | 12 Aug 2021

82-year-old multibillionaire retailer Gerry Harvey may be doing it tough with his Harvey Norman stores closed down, but it’s not stopped the man whose business pocketed millions from JobKeeper from jumping into new property develops with hints that his retail store empire is worth at lead $4 billion.

Apparently, the upsurge in country ­residential prices and lack of housing rental stock has prompted the billionaire to have a crack at taking inner city skyscrapers to the bush with plans for a 13-level building in Dubbo of all places.

The $35M building is set to be the biggest in town, 10 levels higher than the towns other tallest building.

“It’s the biggest building in Dubbo by a country mile,” Mr Harvey told The Australian.

“I don’t think property prices have ever been as strong in the country,” he says, adding he had already sold two of the apartments at the top of the tower for $1.77m and $1.55m without any marketing.

Gerry also reckons he can get $4bn for his local and international property portfolio of retail stores in Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore and Slovenia should he ever wish to sell.

The answer raises the question is Gerry getting ready to bail out of retail property as many believe that his franchised store model is a hard one for potential buyers to get their head ahead.

When JB Hi Fi acquired The Good Guys franchise stores were bought out and turned into Company owned assets.

Construction of the 13-level $35m apartment complex to be known as the 1 Church Street development and which is positioned near Dubbo’s river and main street is expected to complete by October 2022.

The development has been given the green light by Dubbo Regional Council.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Harvey Norman Airs Almost 57,000 Radio Ads In Year So Far
Harvey Norman’s Milking Of Brands Pays Off
EXCLUSIVE: Struggling LIFX Light Manufacturer Finds Money To Pay Down Debt
New Hisense GM Now Has To Placate Harvey Norman
Katie Page Talks About Having A Better IQ Than Gerry Harvey
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Price Hike On Teslas In Australia
Latest News
/
August 12, 2021
/
Egg On Lew’s Face As Myer Does Better Than Expected
Latest News Myer
/
August 12, 2021
/
Telstra Lures Samsung Foldable Pre-Orders With Free TVs
Latest News Samsung Telstra
/
August 12, 2021
/
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Powers Samsung’s New Foldables
Industry Latest News
/
August 12, 2021
/
SoftBank Dumps MS, Facebook, Alphabet And Netflix Shares
Finance
/
August 12, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Price Hike On Teslas In Australia
Latest News
/
August 12, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Tesla has implemented a price hike on both its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the Australian market....
Read More