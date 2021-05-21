HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Telstra Pissed Off Over Optus’ mmWave 5G Announcement

Telstra Pissed Off Over Optus’ mmWave 5G Announcement

By | 21 May 2021
, ,

Yesterday, Optus announced that it had switched on its first six mmWave 5G sites in Australia: four Sydney sites at Kings Cross, Surry Hills, North Ryde, and Optus Sydney Campus, plus a Melbourne site at Huntingdale and one at Strathpine in Brisbane.

After we reported on this, a Telstra spokesperson contacted us with the following snarky rejoinder:

“Instead of making an announcement about a handful of sites, we’ve been busy deploying nearly 50 mmWave sites on our network across Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and even into regional areas like Goulburn.

“We’re also the only Australian telco to have a mmWave-ready device already in market and, because coverage matters, we are on track to deliver access to 5G to 75% of Australians where they live by the end of June.”

Shot have been fired. Stay tuned.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Watchdog Warns Telstra, Optus, Medion About Number Porting ID Issues
First Optus mmWave 5G Sites Go Live
Nokia Launches Sub-$600 5G Phone
Aussie Telcos Received 125,000 Complaints Against Them In 2020
Telstra Accused Of Pressuring Elderly
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Watchdog Warns Telstra, Optus, Medion About Number Porting ID Issues
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 21, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS: Home Raided Of Apple Promoted Con Woman
Latest News
/
May 21, 2021
/
Half A Million Aussies Moved To Faster NBN Plans In March Quarter
Latest News
/
May 21, 2021
/
TV Market Goes In Multiple Directions But Price Rises Are Certain
Latest News
/
May 21, 2021
/
Scaling Problems See Kogan.com Shares Tumble On ASX
Industry Latest News
/
May 21, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Watchdog Warns Telstra, Optus, Medion About Number Porting ID Issues
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 21, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The Australian Communications and Media Authority has issued a stern warning to Telstra, Optus and Medion Mobile, after finding they...
Read More