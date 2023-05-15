HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Telstra Hikes Mobile Plan Prices

Telstra Hikes Mobile Plan Prices

By | 15 May 2023

Telstra has raised the prices of its post-paid mobile plans by 7 per cent, after announcing it will raise pre-paid pricing in July.

The hike will see pricing rise by approximately $4 per month for post-paid mobile plans, with the cheapest tier, 40GB for $58 per month, rising to $62 per month.

“Price may increase by CPI annually in July,” the Telstra website explains.

Telstra announced earlier this month that it would also be hiking pre-paid costs by as much as 20 per cent for some products: from July, a $10 prepaid card will now cost $12, the $30 tier is now $35, $40 jumps to $45, and $60 worth of credit will now be priced at $65.

Telstra acknowledged that “any price rise is hard” and “a range of factors” has resulted in the increase.

“Maintaining both the affordability of our services and our ability to continue investing is a tough balancing act, and one that we feel the weight of given how important connectivity is,” a company spokesman said.

Telstra CEO Vicki Brady told The Australian in February that “the changes we have made in recent years to remove lock-in contracts and move to a multi-brand strategy mean we can continue to provide customers with flexibility and options to ensure they can choose plans they can afford.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Telstra Hikes Pre-Paid Prices By 20%
CBA, Telstra Join Forces To Launch Scam Indicator
NBN Writes Off $31 Billion Of Tax-Payer Money
Vocus Upgrades Syd-Melb-Canberra Links To 400Gbps
ACMA Hits Lycamobile With Another Public Safety Fine
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ex-Telstra CEO To Run PwC Tax Scandal Review
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
REVIEW:I Think I Have Just Reviewed The World’s Best Ever Notebook, Designed By Lenovo
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE:TCL Mobile Appoint New CEO Forgot To Tell The Old One She Was Out
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
ACCC Launching National Anti-Scam Centre
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
Couriers Push For Australia Post Locker Access
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ex-Telstra CEO To Run PwC Tax Scandal Review
Latest News
/
May 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
PricewaterhouseCoopers has contracted ex-Telstra CEO Ziggy Switkowski to review the company’s leaking of confidential tax information to the likes of...
Read More