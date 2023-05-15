HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
EXCLUSIVE:TCL Mobile Appoint New CEO Forgot To Tell The Old One She Was Out

EXCLUSIVE:TCL Mobile Appoint New CEO Forgot To Tell The Old One She Was Out

By | 15 May 2023

Weeks after the mass sacking of staff at TCL Mobile, it appears that a new CEO has been appointed, however Chinese management forgot to tell the person who was left running the business Fei Zin that she was also set to be replaced.

Fei Zin the former Deputy General Manager Of TCL Mobile operations Australia

ChannelNews understands that the struggling Chinese brand has recruited Jimmy Sun the former Managing Director at ZTE subsidiary Revonect.

According to sources both turned up to work at TCL Mobile’s offices in Sydney recently resulting in the former Huawei executive Fei Zin walking out.

Serious questions are being asked as to whether TCL has a future in the market after the Company chose to appoint retail executives with little experience of the Australian market to run the business.

Previously the business was run via a distributor model under the management of Sam Skontos who is now running his own distribution, Company.
Three years ago, under Skontos the business held the #3 volume slot in the Australian smartphone market with their range of TCL manufactured Alcatel devices.

A global decision by the Chinese Company who also makes and sell TV’s and appliances in Australia via a separate Melbourne based operation, to drop the Alcatel brand and replace it with TCL branded smartphones has been a disaster.

Both retailers and carriers have dropped the brand in recent months resulting in the mass sacking of staff including former Marketing Manager Joseph Corrente, who claimed that he “knew nothing” about his own sacking until ChannelNews informed him that he was set to get let go.

This has seen Motorola and Nokia gain share in both the value and affordable premium markets.

TCL has not commented for this story.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
