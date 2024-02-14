Boost Mobile has released its first eSIM for Australian customers, as well as a refreshed app. This launch provides Aussies with the chance to switch to Boost in a fast, easy way, gaining full coverage of the Telstra Network, without having to exchange physical SIM cards.

eSIM is a SIM that is built directly into mobile phones, removing the need for physical SIM cards. They are replaced by a digital eSIM profile.

There are already many eSIM compatible phones in the market, including ones from Apple and Samsung.

High quality refurbished devices are available via Boost Mobile’s Refurb store, and include eSIM compatible models including a refurbished iPhone XS, XR or later.

All the customer needs to do is buy, activate, and manage a new Pre-Paid service, with a few taps in the My Boost Mobile app.

The eSIM allows for speed, convenience, sustainability, and is an easy solution for those who want multiple numbers on one phone.

Founder of Boost Mobile, Peter Adderton said, “As an industry we have traditionally made it way too hard for people to port in and out. This is because having the ability to move in seconds, across multiple carriers and networks, is actually big telco’s worst fear! Putting up barriers between switching telco serves the company, not the consumer. eSIM changes the relationship consumers have with their telcos.”

“We are all about choice, great deals and putting the power back in the hands of consumers. We believe there are many Australians sitting on the fence, wanting to change telcos but are worried about how to do it, or concerned about losing their number. With eSIM there’s no need to put up with a below standard experience when the technology and innovation is there to easily move across to a telco that will work hard for you. Make us work for your business.”

Additionally, Boost Mobile is launching a new version of its My Boost Mobile app, which is set to deliver more information about data usage and a smoother consumer experience.

It will enable the customer to compare month to month usage in an easy to read graph, as well as manage multiple services simultaneously.