Home > Sound > CD Players > Technics Releases New Premium All-In-One Audio System

Technics Releases New Premium All-In-One Audio System

By | 30 Nov 2020
Technics has launched its newest Ottava premium all-in-one music system, which it says offers a high-quality and stylish audio experience.

The SC-C70MK2 is a successor to the original high-end SC-C70, and includes a 12cm subwoofer plus 8cm woofer and 2cm dome tweeter. It includes Technics’ JENO (Jitter Elimination and Noise-shaping Optimisation) engine, as well as a Space Tune system that automatically adjusts to provide optimal sound for its position within a room.

According to Aaron Waters, Product Marketing Manager – Audio and Video at Technics owner Panasonic, the new unit is a refinement of the sound quality, capabilities, and design of its predecessor.

“The SC-C70MK2 all-in-one music system offers pure sound, convenient set up and streaming, and a design to match modern interiors.

“Arriving in time for Christmas, this is the perfect gift for the discerning music lover who wants to enjoy their music collection as well as audio from today’s diverse sources,” he said.

 

The SC-C70MK2 features multiple wireless connectivity options including Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast. ChannelNews reviewed another Ottava product, the Ottava S SC-C50, in March, and found issues with its connectivity as well as its accompanying app.

In addition, it includes a top-loading manual CD tray, DAB+ radio, and multi-room capability.

It is available from specialist audio retailers for a RRP of $1649 AUD.

