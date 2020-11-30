ChannelNews is the #1 information source in the appliance and consumer electronics as well as B2b market spanning distributors and retailers and suppliers according to new SemRush Analytics for October.

ChannelNews attracted 324,000 visitors for the month of October Vs 20,100 for Appliance Retailer, 143,500 for ArnNet, and 148,800 CRN.

The bulk of the ChannelNews traffic came in direct to the site according to 4Square Media management, ChannelNews was up 0.26% Vs September.

CRN recorded a 14.7 fall in traffic and ARN while Appliance Retailer managed to lift their traffic from 15,312 in September a rise of 23.82%, however this has fallen away during November.

As of the 29th of November ChannelNews, had risen to 322,027 unique visitors with November set to be a record month.

In the broader tech market ChannelNews also did well up against EFTM, Tech Guide, IT Wire and Gadget Guy all specialist consumer technology web sites.

EFTM attracted 104,000 visitors, Tech Guide 105,000 and Gadget Guy 219,800 Vs ChannelNews 324,000.

In the retail market where the SmartHouse digital magazine is exposed to millions of visitors on the JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys web site JB Hi was again the #1 retail site with 22.4M visitors.

Harvey Norman attracted 14.2M visitors The Good Guys 8.9M Visitors Bing Lee 1.9M visitors and appliances Online 3.2M.

JB Hi Fi was up 4.83% over September with Appliances Online increasing their visitors by 7.66%.