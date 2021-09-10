Several tech web sites took a dive during August 2021 according to the latest SemRush research.

ChannelNews dropped 5.7% to 579K visitors and 451K unique visitors while EFT.com fronted by Trevor Long who also does Nine network tech reports dropped 27% to 44K visitors and only 38K in unique visitors.

Good Gear Guide was slightly better at 69K unique visitors however this site which is run by Seven Network tech guru Stephen Fenech only managed to attract 58K unique visitors for the month.

Gadget Guy delivered 185K visitors while the big winner for the month was Appliance Retailer who saw their online share grow to 16.5K in unique visitors and 31K overall.

This is the same number that ChannelNews does of a day.

No explanation has been given for the fall in numbers.