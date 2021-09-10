HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Tech Sites Traffic Fall In August

Tech Sites Traffic Fall In August

By | 10 Sep 2021

Several tech web sites took a dive during August 2021 according to the latest SemRush research.

ChannelNews dropped 5.7% to 579K visitors and 451K unique visitors while EFT.com fronted by Trevor Long who also does Nine network tech reports dropped 27% to 44K visitors and only 38K in unique visitors.

Good Gear Guide was slightly better at 69K unique visitors however this site which is run by Seven Network tech guru Stephen Fenech only managed to attract 58K unique visitors for the month.

Gadget Guy delivered 185K visitors while the big winner for the month was Appliance Retailer who saw their online share grow to 16.5K in unique visitors and 31K overall.

This is the same number that ChannelNews does of a day.

No explanation has been given for the fall in numbers.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
ChannelNews Surges As COVID Lockdowns Kick In
Last ChannelNews 2020 Newsletter, Big Year Ahead
ChannelNews #1 Trade Site As Appliance Retailer Struggles
ChannelNews On A Roll Vs Competition
Oppo & Realme Hugging Journalist Left With Egg On Face
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Australia Climbs Into Top 10 For Mobile Net Speed; Fixed Lags Behind
Latest News
/
September 10, 2021
/
Spotify To Drop Recommended Tracks Into Playlists Automatically
Latest News Spotify
/
September 10, 2021
/
Oz Radio Gets Thumbs Up To Bargain With Google, Facebook
ACCC Content Facebook
/
September 10, 2021
/
Microsoft Releases First Windows 11 TV Commercial
Latest News
/
September 10, 2021
/
Lenovo Investing Billions In Services As PC Market Changes
Latest News
/
September 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Australia Climbs Into Top 10 For Mobile Net Speed; Fixed Lags Behind
Latest News
/
September 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Australians are enjoying far better mobile connection speeds than the US, with the latest data showing that Australia is ranked...
Read More