Australians are enjoying far better mobile connection speeds than the US, with the latest data showing that Australia is ranked ninth when it comes to average download speeds.

According to the latest data from Speedtest, Australian average mobile download speeds sit at 122.27 Mbps, more than double the global average of 55.07 Mbps.

America sits at 14th, with speeds of 91.01 Mbps.

When it comes to home connections, however, Australia is woefully behind the times, with the 53rd fastest internet in the world, lagging at 85.32 Mbps, well behind the global average of 107.5 Mbps.

At 53rd, we sit one spot behind Trinidad and Tobago, and just ahead of Czechia and Jordan.