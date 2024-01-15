TCL North America is set to release a new line of soundbars in 2024, inclusive of a high-end Dolby Atmos model. The new range will compete with LG, Samsung, and Sony’s premium soundbars.

Because the new form factors are said to offer enhanced TV audio and music performance, products such as the new TCL soundbar line, Sony’s 360 speakers and Apple’s HomePod could increase growth in the soundbar sector and entice buyers to purchase.

Growth is expected in the soundbar sphere and according to Mordor Intelligence, their forecast shows that the soundbar market will expand from USD 8.80 billion in 2024 to USD 13.12 billion in 2029.

It remains to be seen what portion of this growth TCL’s venture into the premium soundbar segment can capture and if it will continue to uphold the affordable pricing that has ensured its TV models remain popular options compared to others on the market.

The line will offer soundbars with 2.0 to 7.1.4 channels, or up-firing units in rear speakers and soundbars also with side-firing and front-firing units. The new soundbars are the S45 (2.0), the S55 (2.1), the Q75 (5.1.2) and the Q85 (7.1.5).

The TCL Q85 model will support Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, and has ‘Ray Danz’ acoustic wave-guide reflector technology. It also has a new ‘TV as Center Channel Mode’, which acts concurrently with a compatible TCL TV by transmitting dialog to the TV speakers.

The Q75 model is similar to the Q85 model minus the rear speakers. Whereas the S55 and S45 models are a more conventional stereo product with an optional wireless subwoofer. Both still have the new room calibration and TV centre channel options.

All new products support Dolby Atmos, but on less expensive soundbars, the feature may be less noticeable.

As of yet, pricing and availability have not been announced.