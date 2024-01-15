HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TCL’s 2024 Dolby Atmos Soundbars Revealed

TCL’s 2024 Dolby Atmos Soundbars Revealed

By | 15 Jan 2024

TCL North America is set to release a new line of soundbars in 2024, inclusive of a high-end Dolby Atmos model. The new range will compete with LG, Samsung, and Sony’s premium soundbars.

Because the new form factors are said to offer enhanced TV audio and music performance, products such as the new TCL soundbar line, Sony’s 360 speakers and Apple’s HomePod could increase growth in the soundbar sector and entice buyers to purchase.

Growth is expected in the soundbar sphere and according to Mordor Intelligence, their forecast shows that the soundbar market will expand from USD 8.80 billion in 2024 to USD 13.12 billion in 2029.

It remains to be seen what portion of this growth TCL’s venture into the premium soundbar segment can capture and if it will continue to uphold the affordable pricing that has ensured its TV models remain popular options compared to others on the market.

The line will offer soundbars with 2.0 to 7.1.4 channels, or up-firing units in rear speakers and soundbars also with side-firing and front-firing units. The new soundbars are the S45 (2.0), the S55 (2.1), the Q75 (5.1.2) and the Q85 (7.1.5).

The TCL Q85 model will support Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, and has ‘Ray Danz’ acoustic wave-guide reflector technology. It also has a new ‘TV as Center Channel Mode’, which acts concurrently with a compatible TCL TV by transmitting dialog to the TV speakers.

The Q75 model is similar to the Q85 model minus the rear speakers. Whereas the S55 and S45 models are a more conventional stereo product with an optional wireless subwoofer. Both still have the new room calibration and TV centre channel options.

All new products support Dolby Atmos, but on less expensive soundbars, the feature may be less noticeable.

As of yet, pricing and availability have not been announced.

Courtesy of Flatpanelshd



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Musicians To Be Rewarded By Apple For Using High-End Audio
Samsung & Google Develop Dolby Atmos Substitute
REVIEW: New Moto Phone Has Premium Features & Cheap Pricetag
Gamers To Get Major Dolby Atmos & Vision Upgrades
Motorola Launches New Moto g54 5G As They After Market Share
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Boss Tim Cook’s Pay Cut By More Than 40%
Latest News
/
January 15, 2024
/
New Holoswim AR Smart Googles Announced
Latest News
/
January 15, 2024
/
US Moves Could Spark Local Streaming Service Shake Up
Latest News
/
January 15, 2024
/
Google To Kill 17 Features From Assistant This Month
Latest News
/
January 15, 2024
/
Google & Samsung Join Forces To Streamline Android Sharing
Latest News
/
January 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Boss Tim Cook’s Pay Cut By More Than 40%
Latest News
/
January 15, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple CEO Tim Cook’s pay will fall by more than 40 percent this year, according to an Apple statement. A...
Read More