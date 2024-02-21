HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung 2024 TVs To Support 360 Audio But Not Dolby Atmos

Samsung 2024 TVs To Support 360 Audio But Not Dolby Atmos

By | 21 Feb 2024

Samsung TVs will support 360 Audio in conjunction with compatible Galaxy headphones, but will not work with Dolby Atmos.

360 Audio, which generates a surround sound from a streaming service wirelessly to compatible headphones, was previously supported on phones and tables.

According to a new blog post by Samsung, it will now work on select 2024 Samsung TVs, including the Neo QLED and OLED models.

To enjoy 360 Audio, the user must first pair their Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Buds 2 with the television, following a firmware update scheduled for late February.

However, Samsung’s support page has reported that when 360 audio is on, Dolby Atmos will be deactivated while viewers are watching videos.

In contrast, Apple TV 4K’s Spatial Audio, which works with AirPods,  does support Dolby Atmos.

In November last year it was widely reported that Samsung and Google are working on a rival to Dolby Atmos. There is a possibly that 360 Audio may eventually work with object-based audio in some form, suggests FlatpanelsHD.



