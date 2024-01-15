Guangli, known for consumer-level AR products, has unveiled the new Holoswim 2 AR Smart Swim Goggles, designed for smart swimming.

They come with built in smart sensors and advanced algorithms to accurately detect live metrics of all stroke types, and provide real time data.

The data is displayed simply, and isn’t cluttered, with a transparent OLED holographic display. Users will be able to see their progress while they’re swimming.

The glasses monitor, display, and record metrics including distance, laps, time, pace, calories, heart rate, and more.

After a swim, the data collected syncs with the Holoswim app for review and analysis, allowing the user to share with others.

In order to avoid fogging, the glasses adopt an anti-fog and mirror coating, with a resin-based AR optical module, complete with high light transmittance and a 25 degree field of view, for a broader, more transparent view.

They fit all individuals, and include four interchangeable nose bridges and adjustable FDA-certified silicone straps. Additionally, they support magnetic charging and have a four hour battery life with each charge.

They are also set to become compatible with Apple Watch to share heart rate, GPS, and other metrics.

The Holoswim 2 AR Smart Swim Goggles are currently available for preorder. There is no news yet on pricing and availability for Australia.

The CEO of Guangli said, “As swimming enthusiasts ourselves, we have a personal understanding of the benefits of data-driven swim training and goal setting. Heart rate monitors and sports apps are helpful, but we wanted to improve upon that concept by providing real-time information and coaching to swimmers. With the ambitious goal of taking smart glasses underwater, we perfected Holoswim 2 with the latest in-goggle OLED holographic display technology and real-time metrics specific to swimming. Now, swimmers can capture all essential data and monitor performance in real-time to improve technique, boost fitness, and optimize their swimming workouts.”