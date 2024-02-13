HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Prime Video Set To Reduce Streaming Quality

Amazon Prime Video Set To Reduce Streaming Quality

By | 13 Feb 2024

Streaming Company Amazon Prime Video who has moved to an ads basic plan in an effort to make more money, is set to reduce the quality of streaming in Australia when the new changes are rolled out locally later this year.

ChannelNews understands that the Amazon owned Company has restricted Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos playback to its more expensive ad-free subscription plan.

When Amazon recently pushed ads into millions of homes in the USA UK, Germany, and Canada as part of their changes, the Company appears to have also made changes to streaming quality.

The news was first reported by German website 4KFilme and later corroborated by Forbes in the UK.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

They conducted tests across LG, Samsung, Sony, and TCL TVs to confirm the changes.

The tests came after users noticed a shift, with content no longer playing in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

However, 4K, HDR10, HDR10+ and 5.1 surround are still available.

While it is possible that this change is due to a technical error or a limitation related to ad breaks, Amazon Prime Video has nonetheless downgraded streaming quality for all users who are not subscribed to the pricier ad-free plan.

Prime Video lacked Dolby Vision support in the past and only recently adopted it.

Ads will be introduced in Australia, France, Italy, Mexico, and Spain later in 2024.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Denon’s New Dolby Atmos AV Amp Arrives Soon With 8K & HDR Support
TCL’s 2024 Dolby Atmos Soundbars Revealed
Consumers Continue Cancelling Streaming Services
Musicians To Be Rewarded By Apple For Using High-End Audio
Foxtel Group Stumps Amazon Prime, With Their Own Major Crickel Deal Announcement
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Panasonic India Unveils New Smart, Matter Air Conditioners
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy S23 Could Get One UI 6.1 Update Soon
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
REVIEW: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pity About The Internal Battle
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
Apple’s Vision Pro May Not Reach Ideal Form For 4 Generations
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
Google To Launch Pixel Watch 2 Mail In Replacement Service
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Panasonic India Unveils New Smart, Matter Air Conditioners
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Panasonic in India has revealed a new range of air conditioners, its 2024 lineup, featuring 60 new models, across the...
Read More