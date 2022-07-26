HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TCL To Showcase New Range At IFA 2022

TCL To Showcase New Range At IFA 2022

By | 26 Jul 2022

TCL is returning to IFA for the first major in person event for the leading TV Company since the outbreak of COVID.

TCL will show their 2022/2023 TV and AV range at the Belin event on the 2nd to the 6th of September.

The Melbourne based business will  also host a global press conference on 1 September, followed by a five-day exhibition.

“We are excited to be back at IFA 2022 and proud to be part of this dynamic industry. With our new branding signature ‘Inspire Greatness’, TCL will continue to inspire people unleashing the greatest moments in their lives with our products and services,” said Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics.

At the TCL IFA booth, visitors will be able to experience the aesthetics, superior performance and functionality of the latest displays, soundbars and smart wearables, along with a full range of smart home appliances, and an assortment of new TV prototypes. With first-hand opportunities to explore the technology behind the innovations, TCL will also introduce deep-learning AI that delivers the next level of display technology.

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.


970829

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
ELAN Control Systems Upgrade Improves Home Surveillance
Motorola The Brand To Watch As They Carve Out 250% Growth
In-Store Experiences Key For Smart Home Devices: Study
Samsung Halts LCD Orders As TV Demand Slows
LG Announce Their Most Powerful Ever Soundbar
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Myer On A Roll Best Results Since 2017
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
Win 11 A Buggy Mess, Start Menu Still An Issue
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
Apple TV Set To Feature 8K Video
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
Apple Closer To First Car Than First Thought, Hundreds Of Patents Revealed
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
Google Launch ‘New’ Play Store Logo
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Myer On A Roll Best Results Since 2017
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Some were tipping that Premier Investments a major shareholder in Myer would own the big Melbourne headquartered retailer by now,...
Read More