TCL is returning to IFA for the first major in person event for the leading TV Company since the outbreak of COVID.

TCL will show their 2022/2023 TV and AV range at the Belin event on the 2nd to the 6th of September.

The Melbourne based business will also host a global press conference on 1 September, followed by a five-day exhibition.

“We are excited to be back at IFA 2022 and proud to be part of this dynamic industry. With our new branding signature ‘Inspire Greatness’, TCL will continue to inspire people unleashing the greatest moments in their lives with our products and services,” said Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics.

At the TCL IFA booth, visitors will be able to experience the aesthetics, superior performance and functionality of the latest displays, soundbars and smart wearables, along with a full range of smart home appliances, and an assortment of new TV prototypes. With first-hand opportunities to explore the technology behind the innovations, TCL will also introduce deep-learning AI that delivers the next level of display technology.

