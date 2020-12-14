TCL has made the leap into home appliances in Australia with a new line of fridges, including what it bills as an industry first Standards Australia-approved model.

Known in Australia for its TVs and phones, the Chinese company has launched three new top-mounted fridges (454L, 362L and 221L), two bar fridges (95L and 42L), and two chest freezers (200L and 145L).

Features of the new range include intelligent inverter technology; an improved thermal barrier designed to suit the Australian climate; and a “holiday mode” that powers down the fridge but keeps the freezer running.

According to TCL National Marketing Manager Rafael Mayen, the manufacturer aims to make premium products more accessible.

“TCL believes Australian consumers deserve a better choice when creating beautiful, functional kitchens at an affordable price,” he said.

The top-end 454L model (above) with 421 litres of usable space, which retails for $999, is the first to comply with the new 2021 AS/NZS IEC 62552-3 standard, said Mayen.

“Not only is this an industry first for Australia but also demonstrates TCL’s commitment to providing a fairer choice for Australian consumers who are conscious about their energy consumption.

“As a leading global consumer electronics brand, TCL has vast experience in both the refrigeration and the broader consumer technology sector, including industry-leading smart fridges, washing machines and dryers. We look forward to bringing some of these amazing new products to Australian consumers over the next year,” he said.

The fridges are available now through The Good Guys, Appliances Online, Bi-Rite, Leading Appliances, Betta Electrical, and Retravision.