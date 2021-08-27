Consumer electronics company TCL has been expanding its range of goods in the Australian market of late, and the P-Series Washing Machine continues this trend.

The P-Series is an energy efficient front loader with a “unique Honeycomb Crystal Drum”, designer to be gentle on clothing while delivering a thorough wash. With a 4-star energy rating and 4.5-star water rating, the P-Series is environmentally friendly, and cheap to run.

“Innovative shaped ridges create a thin film of water across the drum surface allowing clothing to glide effortlessly without snagging or pilling,” explains Mark Zhang, Managing Director at TCL Electronics AU/NZ.

Available in 7.5kg ($599) and 8.5kg ($699) capacities, with a 18-minute quick wash cycle, and 16 different pre-settings.

“Customers who purchase TCL’s P-Series Washing Machine can be assured that they’re getting the knowledge of some of the world’s leading technological minds in the fields of consumer electronics,” says Zhang.