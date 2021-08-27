HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TCL Expands Range With P-Series Washing Machine

TCL Expands Range With P-Series Washing Machine

By | 27 Aug 2021

Consumer electronics company TCL has been expanding its range of goods in the Australian market of late, and the P-Series Washing Machine continues this trend.

The P-Series is an energy efficient front loader with a “unique Honeycomb Crystal Drum”, designer to be gentle on clothing while delivering a thorough wash. With a 4-star energy rating and 4.5-star water rating, the P-Series is environmentally friendly, and cheap to run.

“Innovative shaped ridges create a thin film of water across the drum surface allowing clothing to glide effortlessly without snagging or pilling,” explains Mark Zhang, Managing Director at TCL Electronics AU/NZ.

Available in 7.5kg ($599) and 8.5kg ($699) capacities, with a 18-minute quick wash cycle, and 16 different pre-settings.

“Customers who purchase TCL’s P-Series Washing Machine can be assured that they’re getting the knowledge of some of the world’s leading technological minds in the fields of consumer electronics,” says Zhang.

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
World’s Leading TV Vendors Increase Panel Orders
TCL’s Net Profits Increase Five-Fold For First Half Of 2021
TCL Brings Google TV To New Models
EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Norman Selling New $899 TCL Glasses With 140″ TV Display
New 5G Blackberry With QWERTY Keyboard Coming Soon
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Returns Fire At Commbank Chief Over Apple Pay
Apple Latest News Point Of Sale
/
August 27, 2021
/
ACCC Wants More Power Over Mergers After TPG Defeat
ACCC Acquirement Latest News
/
August 27, 2021
/
Tim Cook Gets Billion-Dollar Payout As Apple Stock Rockets
Latest News
/
August 27, 2021
/
Kmart On The Up, Revenue Nears $10 Billion
Latest News Retailers
/
August 27, 2021
/
Bunnings Reports “Extraordinary Growth” For FY21
Latest News
/
August 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Returns Fire At Commbank Chief Over Apple Pay
Apple Latest News Point Of Sale
/
August 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple has excoriated Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn over what it labels as “misleading and false” comments made about Apple...
Read More