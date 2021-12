Synergy Audio has welcomed Aurender to its portfolio of premium audio brands.

Aurender produces high-resolution music servers with integrated DAC, streamers, CD rippers, and all-in-one audio solutions.

This is serious hi-fi gear, and ranges from just under $6,000 to $39,995.

The company’s products were formerly distributed in Australia by Busisoft AV.

