The Reserve Bank has hiked interest rates by 0.25, a smaller-than-expected figure, but still the sixth straight rate rise for Aussies.

The 0.25 per cent hike brings rates to 2.6 per cent, up from a record low of 0.1 per cent in April.

This marks the highest interest rates since 2013.

“The Board is committed to returning inflation to the 2–3 per cent range over time,” said Governor Philip Lowe.

“Today’s increase in interest rates will help achieve this goal and further increases are likely to be required over the period ahead. The cash rate has been increased substantially in a short period of time.

“Reflecting this, the Board decided to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points this month as it assesses the outlook for inflation and economic growth in Australia.

“As is the case in most countries, inflation in Australia is too high,” Lowe continued.

“Global factors explain much of this high inflation, but strong domestic demand relative to the ability of the economy to meet that demand is also playing a role.

“A further increase in inflation is expected over the months ahead, before inflation then declines back towards the 2–3 per cent range. The expected moderation in inflation next year reflects the ongoing resolution of global supply-side problems, recent declines in some commodity prices and the impact of rising interest rates.

“Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and it is important that this remains the case. The Bank’s central forecast is for CPI inflation to be around 7¾ per cent over 2022, a little above 4 per cent over 2023 and around 3 per cent over 2024.”