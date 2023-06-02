HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Swann Slashes Security Pricing

By | 2 Jun 2023

Swann has cut the pricing for a number of its best security products as part of the company’s mid-year sales.

A slew of security products are reduced by as much as 30 per cent over at the company’s own website.

This means the likes of the Master Series 6 Camera 8 Channel NVR Security System pack (above) have been cut from $12,50 to $999, while the 4 Camera 8 Channel 4K Ultra HD DVR Spotlight Security System is down from $899 to $629.95.

Those looking for an affordable way to start their smart security journey can grab the Wire-Free 1080p Security Camera 2 Pack for $262, cut from $349, or the CoreCam 2K Wireless Spotlight Camera with 2-Way Talk, Siren & Heat + Motion Detection (pictured above) for $183 – cut from $229.

Check out all the specials at Swann’s online store.

 

 



